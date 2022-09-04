The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

Limo Business for Sale in Providence County, RI | $75,000

“Well-established limo business with mostly corporate clients and loads of repeat business. Financials verify stated revenue and cash flow. Selling their accounts, over 60% of revenue comes from corporate accounts that have been established for 15 years. . Great opportunity to quickly grow your existing limo business, or get started in the business with a solid foundation of repeat corporate customers. “

Boat Hauling business – Warwick | $425,000

“Small Boat Hauling co. Established in 1959 good customer base ,hydraulic trailer boat stands”

High ROI, Automotive Franchise in Providence, RI | $4,450,000

“New automotive maintenance business quickly gaining market share. Streamlined operations and a data-driven approach yield high cash flow margins and strong repeat customer rates.”

Warwick – Semi-Absentee, Unique and Exciting Children’s Hair Salon | $150,000

“This innovative and exciting concept has revolutionized the way kids visit a hair salon by making it fun! Our formula for success is all about the multiple sources of revenue that flow through our shop. Haircuts, birthday parties, toys, hair accessories, jewelry and more. We don’t just cater to the youngest of children or one gender – we have positioned ourselves in the market for kids of all ages, and adults as well.”

Successful and Nicely Branded Restaurant – Washington County | $165,000

“Successful and nicely branded restaurant for sale, which is located in South County. This business is turnkey and fully operational with full bar & liquor license. Great relationships with vendors, full inventory list and recipes are part of the deal. They also have a great reputation within the town and community. “

Greek Pizza for Lease | $33,800

“Greek Pizza for Lease. Buyer will have the opportunity to purchase the business anytime. Great opportunity here. 5-day operation.”

Completely TURN KEY – Smithfield | $125,000

“This completely turn key operation, needs a new owner. 90 seats inside & 60 seats on the patio. Full bar, full liquor license, full entertainment license. This deal comes complete with furniture, small wares & equipment. Business is highly profitable and sits on a road traveled by 30,000 cars a day.”

Turn Key Donut/Coffee Shop – North Providence | $54,500

“Long established donut/coffee shop business for sale, favorable tenant lease and full equipped and furnished. The franchise is not for sale, established location since 1995 and high traffic count, this location is ready for a new owner looking to grow their new business. Location is prime for donut shop, coffee shop, bagel shop and the likes. “