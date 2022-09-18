FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United.

CF Montréal goalie Sebastian Breza stops the ball from the net in first-half action during an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) CF Montréal’s Mathieu Choinière (29) knees the ball downfield during an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) New England Revolution’s Jonathan Bell (23) heads the ball away from his net on a corner kick in first-half action during an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) CF Montréal’s Kamal Miller gains control of the ball in first-half action during an MLS soccer match again the New England Revolution, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) New England Revolution’s Gustavo Bou, right, heads the ball in first-half action during an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. At left is CF Montréal’s Joel Waterman. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) CF Montréal’s Joel Waterman, right, moves in against New England Revolution’s Justin Rennicks in first-half action during an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) New England Revolution’s Carles Gil, left, and CF Montréal’s Mathieu Choinière chase the ball in first-half action during an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) CF Montréal’s Joel Waterman, right, moves in against New England Revolution’s Justin Rennicks in first-half action during an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

