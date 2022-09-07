The full weekend performance schedule has been announced for the inaugural Sound On Sound Music Festival coming to Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT next month.

Saturday, September 24th will feature performances by The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, and more. Sunday, September 25th will be headlined by Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, along with performances from Brandi Carlile, The National, The Roots, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, and more. With no overlapping set times across 2 stages, festival goers will be able to see every performance. See the full schedule here.

Alongside the music, Sound On Sound promises to be a treat for all the senses. Connecticut has always had good taste, and the Sound On Sound Food Program presented by CTVISIT takes the cake. The stellar lineup and fabulous setting will be enhanced by the myriad of food choices, highlighting some of Connecticut’s favorites – Crispy Melty, Donut Crazy, Doughnuttery, Fire Engine Pizza Co, Fried Dough Nation, Garelick & Herbs, Hoodoo Brown BBQ, LemoNates, Liberty Rock Tavern, Little Pub, Micalizzi’s, parker. Eatery, RISE Brewing Co., Thai Jasmine, The Tasty Yolk, Una Dolce Vita and more. Explore more that Connecticut has to offer at CTVISIT.com.

“We are excited to celebrate all that is great in Connecticut and thrilled so many local purveyors are part of Sound On Sound. It is especially gratifying that many of the top choices of our followers on our social media are participating in our inaugural festival,” said Tom Russell, Founders Entertainment. “We are particularly happy to welcome the local establishments to the tried and true festival food offerings at Sound on Sound.”

The festival food line-up includes: Baked in Color, CM Popcorn and Lemonade, Corndog Inc, Crispy Melty, Dank Nugs, Donut Crazy, Doughnuttery, Dyckman Dogs, Fire Engine Pizza Co, Fried Dough Nation, Garelick & Herbs, Hoodoo Brown BBQ, Japanese Flair, King of Pops, LemoNates, Liberty Rock Tavern, Little Pub, Lobster Joint, Micalizzi’s, parker. Eatery, RISE Brewing Co., San Matteo Pizzeria e Cucina, Shady Grove Wraps, Thai Jasmine, That’s AMORE Pizza, The Steak Truck, The Tasty Yolk, Tica’s Burger Joint, Try Vegan, Umami Bites, Una Dolce Vita, Walter’s Hot Dog Truck, and more. Explore the food program here.

The festival kicks off next month, with many ticket types already sold out. A very limited number of tickets remain and are available for purchase at SoundOnSoundCT.com/tickets while supplies last.