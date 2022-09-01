Leslie Hogan, Chris Lim, Matt Hadfield

Hogan Associates today announced that it has joined the Christie’s International Real Estate network as the luxury brand’s newest affiliate. In connection with the move, Hogan Associates will rebrand as Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate. 

Established by Leslie Hogan and Matt Hadfield in 2009, Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate is one of the top independently-owned brokerages in the region with approximately 40 agents averaging $7.5 million in closed transaction volume per year, according to a press release on the announcement.

The move marks the return of Christie’s International Real Estate to Newport, where the brand had a significant presence from 1987 until early 2021. 

“We are incredibly proud to be the brokerage firm that brings Christie’s International Real estate back to the region,” said Leslie Hogan, broker/co-owner of Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate in a statement. “Christie’s International Real Estate’s luxury pedigree and global network will enable us to provide a higher level of service along with marketing and technology that surpasses anything I’ve seen in this industry.” 

The partnership also revives the local real estate industry’s connection to Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business that has served a Newport clientele for much of its 256-year history. 

“The auction house connection is very meaningful in Newport given the rich history, culture and luxury profile of the area,” said Matt Hadfield in a statement. 

The addition of Hogan Associates further extends the Christie’s International Real Estate brand in the Northeast. Last month, the company introduced Christie’s International Real Estate Atlantic Brokerage as its new affiliate for Outer Cape Cod and Nantucket Island.

For more information about Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate, visit hoganri.com.

