Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Rue Bis Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $

– Address: 95 South St, Providence, RI 02903-4743

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Bayberry Beer Hall

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 381 W Fountain St, Providence, RI 02903-3572

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. The VIG

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 21 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1027

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Louis Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 286 Brook St, Providence, RI 02906-1109

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. The Salted Slate

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 186 Wayland Ave, Providence, RI 02906-4308

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Sydney

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 400 Exchange St, Providence, RI 02903-2605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Troop PVD

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Street Food

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 60 Valley St, Providence, RI 02909-2499

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Amy’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 214 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4330

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Red Stripe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (434 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 465 Angell St, Providence, RI 02906-4407

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Hemenway’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,535 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 121 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Providence

Tripadvisor

#20. West End Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1380 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909-1628

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Murphy’s Providence

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Irish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 Fountain Street, Providence, RI 02903

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Cafe Choklad

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2 Thomas St, Providence, RI 02903-1334

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Providence Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 283 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1522

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Seaplane Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 307 Allens Ave, Providence, RI 02905-5007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Providence

Tripadvisor

#15. Seven Stars Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 342 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909-1102

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Brickway on Wickenden

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 234 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4330

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (557 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 94 Providence Pl, Providence, RI 02903-1752

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Andreas Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 268 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906-1343

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. The Classic Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 865 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-4020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Providence

Tripadvisor

#10. Denden Cafe Asiana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 161 Benefit St Suit B, Providence, RI 02903-1253

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Rogue Island Local Kitchen & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 65 Weybosset St Suite 108 in The Arcade, Providence, RI 02903-2827

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Bluefin Grille at the Providence Marriott Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 Orms St Providence Marriott Downtown, Providence, RI 02904-2221

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Julian’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 318 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909-1102

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Nick’s on Broadway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909-1623

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence for high school graduates

Tripadvisor

#5. Circe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 50 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903-2809

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Seven Stars Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 820 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3744

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. CAV

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14 Imperial Pl Suite 101, Providence, RI 02903-4638

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Massimo Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (698 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 134 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1632

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Waterman Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (722 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4 Richmond Sq Suite 100B, Providence, RI 02906-5117

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Providence