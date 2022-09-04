Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#41. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $35,800

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#40. Preschool teachers, except special education

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $36,270

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

Education Images // Getty Images

#39. Substitute teachers, short-term

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $38,260

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Self-enrichment teachers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $42,360

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

Pixabay

#37. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $47,150

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

StockphotoVideo // Shutterstock

#36. Museum technicians and conservators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $48,480

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,030

– Employment: 10,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180)

Unsplash

#35. Library technicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $50,460

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#34. Tutors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $52,430

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

industryviews // Shutterstock

#33. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $52,930

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#32. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $59,380

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#31. Instructional coordinators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $67,190

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

Florida Fish and Wildlife // flickr

#30. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,790

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,730

– Employment: 13,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#29. Librarians and media collections specialists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $69,280

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

Marcwathieu // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Curators

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $71,320

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– Employment: 11,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)

Jeff Reed // flickr

#27. Archivists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $71,600

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,880

– Employment: 6,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)

B Brown // Shutterstock

#26. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,810

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#25. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $74,210

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#24. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $75,530

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#23. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $76,730

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#22. Special education teachers, secondary school

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $78,060

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock

#21. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $79,620

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

Fabrice Florin // flickr

#20. Education teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $80,630

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)

Canva

#19. Special education teachers, middle school

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $81,020

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

Mark Warner // Flickr

#18. Social work teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $81,360

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,650

– Employment: 12,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($112,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,460)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($96,040)

industryviews // Shutterstock

#17. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $85,110

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $86,560

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#15. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $90,900

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)

Fae // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $91,750

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

Shane Global // flickr

#13. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,990

– Employment: 19,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)

Monica Volpin // pixabay

#12. Library science teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $98,100

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,850

– Employment: 4,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($154,890)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($104,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,320)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#11. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $98,160

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

COD Newsroom // Flickr

#10. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#9. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $106,470

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#8. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $108,060

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#7. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $114,650

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)

Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons

#6. History teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $115,860

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)

University of the Fraser Valley // flickr

#5. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $116,300

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. Architecture teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $122,110

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,600

– Employment: 5,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,550)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,180)

Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#3. Business teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $123,650

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

Canva

#2. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $128,240

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#1. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $130,000

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

