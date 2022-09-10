(Lincoln, RI) Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital are proud to

partner with Seasons Corner Market for the Shell USA (Shell) “The Giving Pump” as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back.

Running through October 31st, 2022, a portion of every gallon of gas purchased at the specially marked pumps at Seasons Corner Market stations across New England will support Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital.

“We encourage everyone to choose ‘The Giving Pump’ on their next fill-up to help support these two amazing hospitals. We’re thrilled for our Seasons Corner Market stations and other participating Shell stations for being a part of this local initiative” said Sandy Delli Carpini, Chief Marketing Officer at Seasons Corner Market. “For several years, we’ve been fortunate enough to raise large donations through events and fundraisers to support our community and feel extra grateful to support our local children.”

“The Giving Pump” at Seasons Corner Market will be specially marked with colorful signage to inspire consumers to fuel up and support these local children’s hospitals. It’s easy to participate in the program, and it costs customers nothing extra. More than 6,500 Shell stations across the U.S. are participating in this 3-month Giving Pump initiative. Those looking to find a participating station can visit shell.us/givingpump.

Since launching Force for Good, Shell has highlighted the impacts its wholesalers have made in the communities in which they operate, going beyond fuel quality and loyalty. In 2021, Shell Wholesalers and retailers donated over $1.5 million and supported over 400 children’s charities through The Giving Pump.

