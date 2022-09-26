New England’s very own Beatles historian Cha-Chi Loprete and acclaimed Beatles film archivist and historian Erik Taros, are celebrating John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday with an evening of music and stories at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, Rhode Island “A Day In His Life: A John Lennon Birthday Celebration” will feature a glimpse at rarely seen privately-owned films. The celebration will be held on Sunday, October 2th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at greenwichodeum.com.

“We are thrilled to share an unforgettable evening celebrating the life of the greatest voice in rock’n’roll John Lennon, the founding member of The Beatles said Loprete. “This is our debut performance of A Day In His Life at The Greenwich Odeum and I believe it will be our best show yet!”

Loprete is the longtime host of New England’s Breakfast With The Beatles heard weekly on WUMB 91.9FM Boston and Seacoast Oldies 92.1FM and 97.1FM in New Hampshire and Maine. Breakfast With The Beatles features alternate versions and outtakes as well as the stories behind the songs, rare Beatles spoken word and special guests from The Beatles inner circle.

Taros credits include working with Apple Records and Peter Jackson on the Beatles film “Get Back” and providing archival material for “Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years,” a Ron Howard feature film about the Beatles.

“A Day In His Life: A John Lennon Birthday Celebration” – Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at 7:00 PM (Doors at 6:00pm) at the Greeenwich Odeum at 59 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI. For tickets and info visit www.greenwichodeum.com