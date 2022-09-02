PLL Playoff. Image via Gillette Stadium

The What’sUpNewp newsletter

All things Newport and Rhode Island, delivered daily.

Gillette Stadium will host the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster playoff quarterfinals for the first time this Saturday, Sept. 3.

After hosting the 2022 All-Star Game and Skills Challenge on July 16, the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will now also host three single-elimination quarterfinals matchups as teams battle for their shot at the 2022 Cash App Championship Trophy. The first-round playoff action gets underway as the defending-champion Chaos take on the Chrome at 12 p.m., followed by the Redwoods vs. the Archers at 2:30 p.m. and wraps up as the Waterdogs battle the Atlas at 5:10 p.m. Tickets for these single-elimination showdowns are available at ticketmaster.com. Each ticket grants admission for all three games throughout the day. Parking is included in the event ticket price, with lots opening at 10:00 a.m. and gates opening at 11 a.m., before opening faceoff for the first game at 12 p.m. For additional event details, visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/event/premier-lacrosse-league-2022-quarterfinals/.

The quarterfinals will be a de facto home game for players from each team, as several have ties to the New England area. Native New Englanders include Archers midfielder Jeff Trainor (Billerica, Mass.), Chaos defender Jarrod Neumann (Northampton, Mass.), Chaos midfielder Zach Geddes (Winchester, Mass.), Redwoods defender Finn Sullivan (West Roxbury, Mass.), Redwoods LSM John Sexton (Lincoln-Sudbury, Mass.) and Redwoods attack Ryder Garnsey (Wolfeboro, N.H.). Several players also competed at the collegiate level in New England, including Archers attack Will Manny (UMass ’13), Chaos faceoff specialist Max Adler (Bentley ’16), Chrome goalie Sean Sconone (UMass ’19), Chrome attack Dylan Molloy (Brown ’17), Redwoods midfielder Charlie Bertrand (Merrimack ’20), and Redwoods goalie Jack Kelly (Brown ’16).

The winner of each game will advance to the semifinals in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 11, with the championship game taking place on Sept. 18 in Philadelphia. The PLL is a tour-based model featuring eight teams and the world’s best lacrosse players. In addition to being full-time employees and receiving health benefits, players get equity stakes in the league – a first in professional sports. For more information about the PLL and the 2022 season, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.