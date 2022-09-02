Gillette Stadium will host the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster playoff quarterfinals for the first time this Saturday, Sept. 3.

After hosting the 2022 All-Star Game and Skills Challenge on July 16, the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will now also host three single-elimination quarterfinals matchups as teams battle for their shot at the 2022 Cash App Championship Trophy. The first-round playoff action gets underway as the defending-champion Chaos take on the Chrome at 12 p.m., followed by the Redwoods vs. the Archers at 2:30 p.m. and wraps up as the Waterdogs battle the Atlas at 5:10 p.m. Tickets for these single-elimination showdowns are available at ticketmaster.com. Each ticket grants admission for all three games throughout the day. Parking is included in the event ticket price, with lots opening at 10:00 a.m. and gates opening at 11 a.m., before opening faceoff for the first game at 12 p.m. For additional event details, visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/event/premier-lacrosse-league-2022-quarterfinals/.

The quarterfinals will be a de facto home game for players from each team, as several have ties to the New England area. Native New Englanders include Archers midfielder Jeff Trainor (Billerica, Mass.), Chaos defender Jarrod Neumann (Northampton, Mass.), Chaos midfielder Zach Geddes (Winchester, Mass.), Redwoods defender Finn Sullivan (West Roxbury, Mass.), Redwoods LSM John Sexton (Lincoln-Sudbury, Mass.) and Redwoods attack Ryder Garnsey (Wolfeboro, N.H.). Several players also competed at the collegiate level in New England, including Archers attack Will Manny (UMass ’13), Chaos faceoff specialist Max Adler (Bentley ’16), Chrome goalie Sean Sconone (UMass ’19), Chrome attack Dylan Molloy (Brown ’17), Redwoods midfielder Charlie Bertrand (Merrimack ’20), and Redwoods goalie Jack Kelly (Brown ’16).

The winner of each game will advance to the semifinals in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 11, with the championship game taking place on Sept. 18 in Philadelphia. The PLL is a tour-based model featuring eight teams and the world’s best lacrosse players. In addition to being full-time employees and receiving health benefits, players get equity stakes in the league – a first in professional sports. For more information about the PLL and the 2022 season, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.