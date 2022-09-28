Newport In Bloom has announced that 7,500 Daffodil bulbs will be given away on Saturday, October 8 at the Broadway Street Fair beginning at noon – until supplies last.

A second opportunity to get free bulbs will be at the Easton’s Beach Rotunda the following Saturday, October 15, from 9 am to noon, where 30,000 bulbs will be given away, until supplies last. (Please, no early arrivals).

The bulbs come two dozen to a bag, a retail value of over $15.00.

In addition to bulbs given away in Newporter, the City will plant 22,500 donated bulbs during the fall, adding to the 1,280,000 daffodils already planted throughout Newport.

“Although the price of bulbs has increased nearly 50% since we began “Daffodillion” ten years ago, thanks to the generosity of many donors and sponsors we are able to continue our “Bulb-a-palooza” tradition – a “Gift to the Street,” said Daffodil Director, John Hirschboeck of Newport in Bloom.

For more information, go to NewportinBloom.org and click on “LET’S GET DAFFY.”