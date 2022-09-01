Foxwoods Resort Casino on Wednesday announced $85 million in property development including a new casino that is slated to open summer of 2023.

The latest addition to the property will feature a state-of-the-art gaming space as well as a beloved celebrity chef-owned restaurant, according to Foxwoods.

Part of Foxwoods’ steady drumbeat of 30th-anniversary renovation announcements, this latest property enhancement joins significant developments announced this year, including a partnership with Great Wolf Lodge, an expansive High Stakes Bingo Hall, and extensive dining upgrades. This marks the resort casino’s first significant gaming expansion since 2008, when Foxwoods’ second tower, Fox Tower, opened featuring 800+ guestrooms and suites, a casino, theater, nightclub, and more.

“From our modest bingo beginnings in 1986 to the impressive, full sweep of gaming options now available at Foxwoods, we are excited to announce yet another amenity that will entice guests from near and far to visit,” said Jason Guyot, President, and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino in a statement. “Through our team’s shared commitment of evolving the Foxwoods experience, together, we are continuing to redefine what it means to be a leader in hospitality, gaming and entertainment, and cannot wait to bring this vision to life.”

The next-generation casino concept will feature a myriad of premier amenities, including:

· 50,000 square feet of gaming space to include both table games and slot machines

·A 13,000 square foot iconic celebrity chef branded restaurant to be revealed later this year

·New luxurious high-limit slot area

·An expansive 40-seat bar featuring over 35 slot machines

· New Grand Pequot Cage that will support both casinos

· A new lavish 15-seat public bar

Foxwoods’ new casino will be situated in the Grand Ballroom, located in the Grand Pequot area of the resort, completely transforming the space into a desirable gaming experience. This addition will create a new and vibrant hub of activity in the center of the resort which will be open to the main concourse area, and provide unobstructed views into the new gaming space. Construction slated to begin in November.

As part of its 30th anniversary, Foxwoods has recently announced additional property-wide updates, such as new dining additions, including the upcoming opening of Sushi by Bou with a one-of-a-kind sushi suite, completely redesigned Golden Dragon restaurant slated to open this winter, and fast-casual burger chain Wahlburgers from celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg, slated to open summer 2023. Recent evolution projects also include the opening of the VIP Canopy Players’ Lounge, the largest lounge Foxwoods has ever operated, as well as CardVault, a first-of-its-kind retail experience for sports memorabilia fans.

Additional details about Foxwoods’ new casino will be announced in the coming months. For more information on Foxwoods Resort Casino, visit www.foxwoods.com.