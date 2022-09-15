The Rhode Island Board of Elections today announced that it will meet on Monday, September 19th at 9:30 am to consider recounts requested in the September 13th primary races listed below.
Recounts will be conducted and completed on Monday, and the Board will meet again on Tuesday, September 20th to certify final primary election results.
Requested recounts:
Providence City Council Ward 3 – Democrat Primary
Requestor: Corey D. Jones
Providence City Council Ward 14 – Democrat Primary
Requestor: Andrew R. Poyant
Providence City Council Ward 4 – Democrat Primary
Requestor: Joseph A. Casoli
Senate District 29 – Democrat Primary
Requestor: Michael C. Carreiro
Representative District 57 – Democrat Primary
Requestor: James N. McLaughlin
Providence City Council Ward 15 – Democrat Primary
Requestors: Oscar O. Vargas, Santos Javier
Representative District 58 – Democrat Primary
Requestor: George P. Hovarth
Providence City Council Ward 10 – Democrat Primary
Requestor: Natalia D. Rosa Sosa
Providence City Council Ward 12 – Democrat Primary
Requestor: Belen Florez