Newport and Bristol County, RI: Connect Greater Newport released its August monthly Regional Economic Data which shows the following:

● Regional unemployment sits at 2.4% – a slight increase from the prior month due to more workers looking for employment

● An estimated 1,779 more people are in the regional labor force than in February 2020. ● 2,799 more people were employed in July 2022 than before the pandemic

● Newport Pell Bridge Traffic is still tracking slightly behind pre-pandemic levels – August saw 97% of the traffic as compared to August 2019

● Job growth in Newport and Bristol County is in the Middle Wage job band (annual

earnings between $29,000 and $73,000) with increases of 16.1% and 13.2% respectively as of June 2022, according to data from the Opportunity Insights: Economic Tracker.1 Connect Greater Newport’s Economic Pulse is a monthly publication that tracks the region’s economic data to help inform regional leaders and investors. Additional information and data visualization can be found at https://www.connectgreaternewport.com/regional-economic-data