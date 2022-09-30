It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 63 cities and towns in Providence.

Stacker

#30. North Attleboro, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$49,483 (+10.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$172,560 (+47.8%)

– Typical home value: $533,192 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Freetown, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$49,500 (+10.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$169,020 (+48.8%)

– Typical home value: $515,548 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Richmond, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$50,407 (+12.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$163,175 (+55.4%)

– Typical home value: $457,890 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Dartmouth, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$54,271 (+11.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,152 (+52.2%)

– Typical home value: $542,461 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Raynham, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$55,630 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$179,806 (+47.0%)

– Typical home value: $562,426 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. North Kingstown, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$58,738 (+11.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$201,421 (+56.9%)

– Typical home value: $555,568 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Berkley, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$58,847 (+11.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$187,841 (+51.0%)

– Typical home value: $556,160 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Westerly, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$60,305 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$199,032 (+58.7%)

– Typical home value: $537,971 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Rehoboth, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$60,673 (+11.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$196,777 (+50.3%)

– Typical home value: $588,310 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Westport, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$61,521 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$183,012 (+46.4%)

– Typical home value: $577,135 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Tiverton, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$61,877 (+15.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$176,310 (+60.1%)

– Typical home value: $469,503 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. West Greenwich, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$62,329 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,346 (+57.5%)

– Typical home value: $510,251 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Easton, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$63,357 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$202,231 (+47.2%)

– Typical home value: $630,985 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Mansfield, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$66,639 (+11.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$201,843 (+45.8%)

– Typical home value: $642,558 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Kingston, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$68,619 (+13.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$215,896 (+61.1%)

– Typical home value: $569,374 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Foster, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$69,397 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$165,082 (+53.8%)

– Typical home value: $472,096 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. South Kingstown, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$70,914 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$227,175 (+60.4%)

– Typical home value: $603,038 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Charlestown, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$74,676 (+13.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$244,270 (+65.2%)

– Typical home value: $618,932 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Portsmouth, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$77,129 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$227,807 (+59.8%)

– Typical home value: $608,542 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Warren, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$90,947 (+24.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$191,468 (+69.8%)

– Typical home value: $465,817 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Little Compton, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$91,764 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$289,609 (+50.9%)

– Typical home value: $858,866 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Exeter, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$97,737 (+21.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$211,229 (+63.5%)

– Typical home value: $543,654 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. East Greenwich, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$101,114 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$251,583 (+54.9%)

– Typical home value: $709,759 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Bristol, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$103,906 (+24.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$210,045 (+65.8%)

– Typical home value: $529,062 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Narragansett, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$105,863 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$320,912 (+70.0%)

– Typical home value: $779,081 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Jamestown, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$107,904 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$342,223 (+55.5%)

– Typical home value: $959,336 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Newport, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$120,557 (+17.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$322,620 (+66.5%)

– Typical home value: $807,495 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Middletown, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$135,981 (+24.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$285,695 (+69.3%)

– Typical home value: $697,901 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Barrington, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$139,787 (+25.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$278,460 (+66.3%)

– Typical home value: $698,468 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. New Shoreham, Rhode Island

– 1-year price change: +$264,414 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$537,007 (+48.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,634,221 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

