Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?

What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writerly standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in “their” state.

Of course, there are certainly exceptions. Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard’s “In Zanesville,” respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in Rhode Island from Goodreads. Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.

Goodreads

My Sister’s Keeper

– Rating: 4.09 (1.1 million ratings)

– Author: Jodi Picoult

– Published: April 6, 2004

– Genres: Fiction, Contemporary, Chick Lit, Young Adult

Goodreads

The Witches of Eastwick

– Rating: 3.24 (16,247 ratings)

– Author: John Updike

– Published: January 1, 1984

– Genres: Fiction, Fantasy, Classics, Witches

Goodreads

An Enlightening Quiche

– Rating: 4.58 (55 ratings)

– Author: Eva Pasco

– Published: August 1, 2016

– Genres: Fiction, Chick Lit

Goodreads

Throne of Grace (Cliff Walk Courtships, #1)

– Rating: 4.09 (355 ratings)

– Author: Cecily Wolfe

– Published: June 7, 2016

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Christian, Historical, Romance

Goodreads

The One and Only Ivan

– Rating: 4.27 (167,507 ratings)

– Author: Katherine Applegate

– Published: January 17, 2012

– Genres: Middle Grade, Fiction, Animals, Childrens

Goodreads

Rogue Island (Liam Mulligan, #1)

– Rating: 3.63 (1,836 ratings)

– Author: Bruce DeSilva

– Published: October 12, 2010

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Crime, Mystery Thriller

Goodreads

The American Heiress

– Rating: 3.46 (40,462 ratings)

– Author: Daisy Goodwin

– Published: August 19, 2010

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Romance, Historical

Goodreads

Sing You Home

– Rating: 3.79 (85,502 ratings)

– Author: Jodi Picoult

– Published: March 1, 2011

– Genres: Fiction, LGBT, Contemporary, Chick Lit

Goodreads

Never Forget (Beacons of Hope, #5)

– Rating: 4.33 (825 ratings)

– Author: Jody Hedlund

– Published: January 1, 2017

– Genres: Christian Fiction, Historical Fiction, Romance, Historical

Goodreads

A Hundred Summers

– Rating: 3.95 (41,661 ratings)

– Author: Beatriz Williams

– Published: May 30, 2013

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Romance, Chick Lit

Goodreads

Something Upstairs

– Rating: 3.83 (2,675 ratings)

– Author: Avi

– Published: September 1, 1988

– Genres: Mystery, Historical Fiction, Fiction, Young Adult

Goodreads

The Dressmaker

– Rating: 3.49 (29,376 ratings)

– Author: Kate Alcott

– Published: February 21, 2012

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Romance

Goodreads

The Price of Inheritance

– Rating: 3.68 (645 ratings)

– Author: Karin Tanabe

– Published: August 5, 2014

– Genres: Contemporary, Romance, Fiction, Chick Lit

Goodreads

The Husband List (Culhane Family #2)

– Rating: 3.58 (11,068 ratings)

– Author: Janet Evanovich

– Published: January 8, 2013

– Genres: Romance, Chick Lit, Historical Fiction, Historical

Goodreads

The Memory of Running

– Rating: 3.77 (12,002 ratings)

– Author: Ron McLarty

– Published: January 1, 2004

– Genres: Fiction, Contemporary, Novels, Audiobook

Goodreads

The Prince of Providence: The True Story of Buddy Cianci, America’s Most Notorious Mayor, Some Wiseguys, and the Feds

– Rating: 3.81 (625 ratings)

– Author: Mike Stanton

– Published: January 1, 2003

– Genres: Nonfiction, Biography, Politics, History

Goodreads

The Lost Summers of Newport

– Rating: 3.77 (8,861 ratings)

– Author: Beatriz Williams

– Published: May 17, 2022

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Mystery, Historical

Goodreads

Winner of the National Book Award

– Rating: 3.35 (2,141 ratings)

– Author: Jincy Willett

– Published: September 5, 2000

– Genres: Fiction, Humor, Contemporary, Novels

Goodreads

The Red Thread

– Rating: 3.73 (4,059 ratings)

– Author: Ann Hood

– Published: May 1, 2010

– Genres: Fiction, Adoption, China, Adult Fiction

Goodreads

Fish Perfume (Cozy Harbor Marina, #1)

– Rating: 3.77 (140 ratings)

– Author: Sammie Grace

– Published: November 16, 2012

– Genres: Romance, Chick Lit, Contemporary, Mystery

Goodreads

Dance With Me

– Rating: 3.92 (3,369 ratings)

– Author: Luanne Rice

– Published: January 1, 2004

– Genres: Romance, Fiction, Chick Lit, Contemporary Romance

Goodreads

The Edge of Winter

– Rating: 3.77 (3,764 ratings)

– Author: Luanne Rice

– Published: January 1, 2007

– Genres: Fiction, Romance, Chick Lit, Relationships

Goodreads

Weetamoo: Heart of the Pocassets, Massachusetts – Rhode Island, 1653

– Rating: 3.65 (2,064 ratings)

– Author: Patricia Clark Smith

– Published: August 27, 2001

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Middle Grade, Historical

Goodreads

R Is for Rhode Island Red: A Rhode Island Alphabet

– Rating: 4.30 (23 ratings)

– Author: Mark R. Allio

– Published: October 7, 2005

– Genres: Childrens

Goodreads

Murder at the Breakers (Gilded Newport Mysteries #1)

– Rating: 3.74 (4,463 ratings)

– Author: Alyssa Maxwell

– Published: March 25, 2014

– Genres: Mystery, Historical Fiction, Historical Mystery, Cozy Mystery

Goodreads

The Lowland

– Rating: 3.86 (90,651 ratings)

– Author: Jhumpa Lahiri

– Published: September 24, 2013

– Genres: Fiction, India, Historical Fiction, Literary Fiction

Goodreads

The Passions of Emma

– Rating: 3.89 (531 ratings)

– Author: Penelope Williamson

– Published: January 1, 1997

– Genres: Romance, Historical Romance, Historical, Historical Fiction

Goodreads

Certainty

– Rating: 3.96 (379 ratings)

– Author: Victor Bevine

– Published: October 21, 2014

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Military Fiction, Mystery

Goodreads

She Loves You

– Rating: 3.80 (700 ratings)

– Author: Ann Hood

– Published: June 6, 2018

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Middle Grade, Music, Historical

Goodreads

Good Night Rhode Island

– Rating: 4.06 (31 ratings)

– Author: Adam Gamble

– Published: June 13, 2008

– Genres: Childrens, Picture Books

Goodreads

Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties

– Rating: 4.00 (523 ratings)

– Author: Elijah Wald

– Published: July 14, 2015

– Genres: Music, Nonfiction, History, Biography

Goodreads

Music/City: American Festivals and Placemaking in Austin, Nashville, and Newport

– Rating: 3.82 (11 ratings)

– Author: Jonathan R. Wynn

– Published: November 3, 2015

– Genres: Music, History

Goodreads

Tangled Threads: A Hmong Girl’s Story

– Rating: 3.80 (340 ratings)

– Author: Pegi Deitz Shea

– Published: January 1, 2003

– Genres: Young Adult, Historical Fiction, Fiction, Cultural

Goodreads

A Week at the Shore

– Rating: 3.93 (9,006 ratings)

– Author: Barbara Delinsky

– Published: May 19, 2020

– Genres: Fiction, Romance, Chick Lit, Contemporary

Goodreads

The Maze at Windermere

– Rating: 3.51 (2,891 ratings)

– Author: Gregory Blake Smith

– Published: January 9, 2018

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Literary Fiction, Historical

Goodreads

The House of Five Talents

– Rating: 4.02 (42 ratings)

– Author: Louis Auchincloss

– Published: January 1, 1960

– Genres: Fiction, New York

Goodreads

How Are You Going to Save Yourself

– Rating: 3.28 (567 ratings)

– Author: J.M. Holmes

– Published: August 9, 2018

– Genres: Fiction, Short Stories, Race, Contemporary

Goodreads

The Art of Keeping Cool

– Rating: 3.65 (849 ratings)

– Author: Janet Taylor Lisle

– Published: October 1, 2000

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Fiction, Historical

Goodreads

Spotting for Nellie

– Rating: 3.49 (134 ratings)

– Author: Pamela Lowell

– Published: April 1, 2009

– Genres: Young Adult, Realistic Fiction, Fiction, Sports

Goodreads

Spartina

– Rating: 3.79 (2,199 ratings)

– Author: John Casey

– Published: June 17, 1989

– Genres: Fiction, Novels, Contemporary, Literary Fiction

Goodreads

Chasing Lucky

– Rating: 3.77 (5,949 ratings)

– Author: Jenn Bennett

– Published: June 11, 2020

– Genres: Romance, Contemporary, Young Adult, Young Adult Contemporary

Goodreads

The Art of the Swap

– Rating: 3.89 (379 ratings)

– Author: Kristine Carlson Asselin

– Published: February 13, 2018

– Genres: Middle Grade, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Fantasy

Goodreads

Home Fires

– Rating: 4.05 (2,743 ratings)

– Author: Luanne Rice

– Published: January 1, 1995

– Genres: Fiction, Contemporary Romance, Chick Lit, Romance

Goodreads

Blood Oranges (Siobhan Quinn, #1)

– Rating: 3.23 (1,197 ratings)

– Author: Kathleen Tierney

– Published: February 5, 2013

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Fantasy, Vampires, Horror

Goodreads

Providence (Providence, #1)

– Rating: 3.97 (27,162 ratings)

– Author: Jamie McGuire

– Published: November 17, 2010

– Genres: Paranormal, Romance, Fantasy, Angels

Goodreads

Organized to Death: Tina Tales

– Rating: 4.22 (91 ratings)

– Author: Jan Christensen

– Published: November 25, 2012

– Genres: Mystery

Goodreads

Our Kind of Love

– Rating: 3.65 (169 ratings)

– Author: Shane Morgan

– Published: June 21, 2014

– Genres: New Adult, Romance, Contemporary Romance, Young Adult

Goodreads

Hope: A School, a Team, a Dream

– Rating: 3.69 (135 ratings)

– Author: Bill Reynolds

– Published: January 26, 2016

– Genres: Sports, Basketball, Nonfiction, High School

Goodreads

Love in a Victorian (Come Home to Elm’s Corner #1)

– Rating: 4.29 (55 ratings)

– Author: Lisa Norato

– Published: March 1, 2017

– Genres: Romance, Contemporary, Contemporary Romance, Fiction

