Recently awarded a challenge grant by a generous donor, Aquidneck Community Table – most well known for their management of farmers markets on Aquidneck Island – is asking supporters, new and current, to help the non-profit organization take full advantage of the pledged funds that will double every new or increased donation up to $25,000 through the end of September.

Funds raised will support ACT’s many programs, from the school garden at Pell Elementary, to five community gardens where folks grow their own food, to the farmers markets – which don’t just happen but need constant planning and organizing, even more so recently due to the multiple relocations required of the Saturday morning farmers’ market.

Breaking news on that front, with a sigh of relief from Bevan Linsley, ACT’s executive director “ACT is pleased – and not a little relieved – to announce that not only will the indoor market be able to return to Stoneacre Garden this winter but will again be welcome at the Embrace Home Loans campus in Middletown next summer.”

ACT receives no government funding, relying solely on the support of foundations and community donations to operate. “ACT envisions a rebuilt food system in which children learn where food comes from and become ardent stewards of their food future, and food pantries are no longer needed because we take care of our own” said Linsley, “we know this will take time, but ACT is determined, and tenacious!”

Donations can be made through the ACT website, aquidneckcommunitytable.org, or by mail to P.O. 1481, Newport, RI 02840.