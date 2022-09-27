Meet your new best friend, Ariel– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Ariel is a 1-year-old female Mixed Breed.

Ariel is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20-59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Ariel;

While Ariel might be shy of new people and places at first, she blossoms when she feels safe and secure. This bouncy, loveable girl will show endless affection to her new family. She likes other dogs and would do best with another pup who can keep up with her exuberant playstyle.

If you’d like to meet Ariel, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.