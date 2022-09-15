Meet your new best friend, Madame Maxime– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Madame Maxime is a 5-year-old female Domestic Shorthair.

Madame Maxime. Photo Credit: Potter League For Animals

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Madame Maxime;

Meet Madame Maxime, the most beautiful girl in the Adoption Center. This lovely lady is about five years old and ready to find her new family. Madame Maxime has previously lived with cats and would happily do it again on her next adventure. She has no experience with dogs or children though. If you think sweet Madame Maxime is the perfect kitty for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by the Adoption Center to meet her today!

