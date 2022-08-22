Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you're considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today's market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

80 Connection Street sold for $850,000 on August 18. This 1,920 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $895,000.

23 Holten Avenue sold for $520,000 on August 18. This 832 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $549,900.

124 Harrison Avenue sold for $2,500,000 on August 16. This 2,284 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,650,000.

72 Washington Street sold for $5,500,000 on August 15. This 7,644 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 7 baths. This home was originally listed for $5,900,000.

45 Ayrault Street #5 sold for $560,000 on August 15. This 1,372 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $595,000.

1305 Capella South Circle sold for $577,500 on August 15. This 761 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $599,000.

Middletown

1035 Wapping Road sold for $822,500 on August 17. This 2,100 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $850,000.

17 Rosedale Court sold for $485,000 on August 15. This 3,201 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,000.

Portsmouth

14 Cornell Drive sold for $450,000 on August 18. This 1,648 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $475,000.

540 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $611,000 on August 16. This 2,122 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,900.

194 Rebels Way sold for $799,000 on August 18. This 3,176 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

Jamestown

No transactions were recorded.

Tiverton

333 Main Road sold for $2,000,000 on August 15. This 3,618 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,950,000.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.

