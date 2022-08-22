Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

80 Connection Street sold for $850,000 on August 18. This 1,920 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $895,000.

23 Holten Avenue sold for $520,000 on August 18. This 832 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $549,900.

124 Harrison Avenue sold for $2,500,000 on August 16. This 2,284 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,650,000.

72 Washington Street sold for $5,500,000 on August 15. This 7,644 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 7 baths. This home was originally listed for $5,900,000.

45 Ayrault Street #5 sold for $560,000 on August 15. This 1,372 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $595,000.

1305 Capella South Circle sold for $577,500 on August 15. This 761 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $599,000.

Middletown

1035 Wapping Road sold for $822,500 on August 17. This 2,100 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $850,000.

17 Rosedale Court sold for $485,000 on August 15. This 3,201 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,000.

Portsmouth

14 Cornell Drive sold for $450,000 on August 18. This 1,648 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $475,000.

540 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $611,000 on August 16. This 2,122 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,900.

194 Rebels Way sold for $799,000 on August 18. This 3,176 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

Jamestown

No transactions were recorded.

Tiverton

333 Main Road sold for $2,000,000 on August 15. This 3,618 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,950,000.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.