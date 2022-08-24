The Kraft Group and Patriot Place, in partnership with the Town of Foxborough, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), announced today that weekday commuter rail service will return to Foxboro Station on Sept. 12, 2022.

Foxboro Station first featured weekday commuter rail service from Oct. 2019 until March 2020, when COVID-19’s widespread impact necessitated the suspension of service.

Weekday service will now return with a new year-long pilot featuring a commuter-friendly schedule with service to and from Boston. The schedule has a total of 11 inbound and 10 outbound trips daily during peak commute times with stops at Back Bay Station, including inbound trains arriving at South Station at 7:43 a.m. and 8:43 a.m. and outbound trains departing South Station at 5:20 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The schedule is available in its entirety below or at www.mbta.com/foxboro

.As part of the return of service, commuters will be able to park for free at Foxboro Station, saving over $80 per month. Foxboro Station features 500-plus parking spaces in designated Lot 4C, along with 24-hour onsite security.

“We’re thrilled to welcome commuters back to Foxboro Station this fall,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place in a statement. “As the workforce continues to return to in-person work, Foxboro Station’s commuter-friendly schedule, free parking and 500-plus parking spaces create an easy, efficient and cost-effective option for commuters. We greatly appreciate the partnership of the MBTA, MassDOT and Town of Foxborough as we work to relaunch this weekday commuter service in a way that inspires economic development and is beneficial to the community and commuters alike.”

“We’re excited to again launch this weekday service pilot between Foxboro and South Station, providing access to transit for more Commuter Rail riders,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a statement. “We appreciate the collaboration with the Kraft Group, including in offering free parking at the station for the duration of the pilot. We continue to be committed to improving public transit across all of the communities we serve, and we look forward to analyzing the pilot’s data upon completion of the pilot.”

“Reopening the commuter rail service at Foxboro Station is a major step forward in sustaining the economic health of this region,” said Foxborough Town Manager, Bill Keegan in a statement. “The train service provides an important link to the metropolitan Boston labor market which helps support many of our local businesses. Foxborough is grateful for our partnership with the Kraft Group, the MBTA and MassDOT for providing this very convenient option to our local residents who may be commuting into Boston or to the greater MetroWest region for work or for pleasure. We are excited to see the trains rolling again!”

For more information about the new weekday service pilot at Foxboro Station, please visit www.mbta.com/foxboro and sign up for the Foxboro Station newsletter athttps://www.gillettestadium.com/mbta-pilot-program-registration/.