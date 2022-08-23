The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) today announced that Tennis Channel commentator and broadcast journalist Brett Haber will serve as an official ambassador and voice of the ITHF, committing to increasing his long-time service to the organization.

Since 2008, Haber has frequently worked with the ITHF, and in 2014 began his tenure as Master of Ceremonies for annual Enshrinement celebrations. In his role as ITHF Ambassador, Haber will continue his induction ceremony duties, in addition to serving as host and emcee for various other events. He will moderate public-facing chats with Hall of Famers, and lend his talents to video projects produced by the Hall of Fame.

“Brett has been a steadfast supporter of the International Tennis Hall of Fame for many years, and we are thrilled that he has decided to further his service,” commented ITHF CEO Todd Martin. “He brings the highest level of expertise, skill, and personality that tennis fans around the world rely on, and heightens the ITHF’s presence on the largest of stages.”

Haber’s award-winning career includes stints with ESPN, NBC Olympics, and many appearances as a commentator for the world’s preeminent sporting events. He began his 11th year with Tennis Channel in 2022, where he anchors coverage as a host and play-by-play announcer. During his 30-plus year career, Haber has received numerous prestigious accolades, including the national Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in reporting, 17 regional and national Emmy Awards, as well as the ATP Tour’s Ron Bookman Award for Media Excellence in tennis.