Brett Haber. Photo provided by the International Tennis Hall of Fame

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) today announced that Tennis Channel commentator and broadcast journalist Brett Haber will serve as an official ambassador and voice of the ITHF, committing to increasing his long-time service to the organization.

Since 2008, Haber has frequently worked with the ITHF, and in 2014 began his tenure as Master of Ceremonies for annual Enshrinement celebrations. In his role as ITHF Ambassador, Haber will continue his induction ceremony duties, in addition to serving as host and emcee for various other events. He will moderate public-facing chats with Hall of Famers, and lend his talents to video projects produced by the Hall of Fame.

“Brett has been a steadfast supporter of the International Tennis Hall of Fame for many years, and we are thrilled that he has decided to further his service,” commented ITHF CEO Todd Martin. “He brings the highest level of expertise, skill, and personality that tennis fans around the world rely on, and heightens the ITHF’s presence on the largest of stages.”

Haber’s award-winning career includes stints with ESPN, NBC Olympics, and many appearances as a commentator for the world’s preeminent sporting events. He began his 11th year with Tennis Channel in 2022, where he anchors coverage as a host and play-by-play announcer. During his 30-plus year career, Haber has received numerous prestigious accolades, including the national Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in reporting, 17 regional and national Emmy Awards, as well as the ATP Tour’s Ron Bookman Award for Media Excellence in tennis.

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.