Check out "Six Picks Music," our weekly rundown of some of the best shows in the region.

Sunday: Fresh off their debut appearance at the Newport Folk Festival a couple of weeks ago, Ukrainian traditional folk band DakhaBrakha makes a stop in Providence at the Columbus Theatre. The free concert beginning at 6PM is part of the FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert series and registration is required at the link here. Complete details here.

Friday: Steve Smith and the Nakeds is RI’s premiere summer party band. So if you haven’t gotten out to hear them yet this summer, make a point of it and get to the Narragansett Cafe in Jamestown Friday night for what is always a great time. And if you’ve never seen them before, you’re overdue! Music begins around 8:30PM. Complete details here.

Saturday and Sunday: Head to Fenway Park in Boston this weekend for a rock show headlined by Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Tickets are still available for both shows at affordable prices. NOTE: Show starts at 4PM – arrive early to hear these four legendary bands! Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: The popular Talking Heads tribute band Start Making Sense hits the Ocean Mist in Matunuk this weekend for a pair of high-energy shows. Head to beach and chill out after with the band at the Mist. Details here.

Saturday: A few tickets remain for Grammy-winning artist Pitbull who is playing the Mohegan Sun Arena this Saturday night. The popular singer/rapper is back with the “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” with Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul. Complete details here.

Sunday: A trio of the region’s top singer-songwriters will be front and center at The Graduate Sessions, a monthly series at The Graduate Hotel in Providence. Check out Steve Allain, Daphne Parker Powell and Haunt the House this Sunday in a casual “in the round” format. Music runs 5-7PM. Details here.