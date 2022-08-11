Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that they have until Sunday, August 14, to register to vote or update their voter information for the September 13 statewide primary election. Rhode Islanders should check their voter registration status by using the Department of State’s Voter Information Center at vote.ri.gov.

Eligible residents can register to vote in three ways:

1. Go online to vote.ri.gov

2. Download a voter registration form and submit it to your local board of canvassers by August 14

3. Drop off a voter registration form at one of the locations designated by your community (please contact your local board of canvassers for these locations)

“I am committed to engaging and empowering all Rhode Islanders to play an active role in our state’s future, and the first step is being registered to vote,” said Secretary Gorbea. “Go to vote.ri.gov to register to vote or make sure your information is up to date.”

Another important date for voters to be aware of is Monday, August 15, which is the deadline for registered voters to disaffiliate from their political party if they wish to vote in a different party primary election on September 13.

If you are affiliated with a specific political party, you may only vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters—also known as independent voters—may vote in either party primary. However, by casting a vote in a party primary, voters automatically become affiliated with that party under Rhode Island law.

There are two ways to disaffiliate before the statewide primaries:

1. Update your voter record at vote.ri.gov to change your party.

2. Download a voter registration form and submit it to your local board of canvassers by August 15th at 4:00p.m.

