The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels.
In a press release, RIDOH says that officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality until Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.
The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
RIDOH has the following data on its website regarding 2022 Beach Season Closures.
|Beach
|City/Town
|Closed On
|Re-Opened
|Number of Days Closed
|Gooseberry Beach
|Newport
|6/8/22
|6/11/22
|3
|Holiday Acres Campground
|Glocester
|6/13/22
|6/22/22
|9
|Easton’s Beach
|Newport
|6/14/22
|6/16/22
|2
|Fogland Beach
|Tiverton
|6/15/22
|6/16/22
|1
|Goddard State Park Beach
|Warwick
|6/16/22
|6/18/22
|2
|Conimicut Point Beach
|Warwick
|6/17/22
|6/21/22
|4
|Spring Lake Beach
|Burrillville
|6/17/22
|6/21/22
|4
|Camp Wachaug
|Charlestown
|6/23/22
|6/25/22
|2
|Ninigret Park Beach
|Charlestown
|6/24/22
|6/28/22
|4
|Conimicut Point Beach
|Warwick
|6/28/22
|6/30/22
|2
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|6/28/22
|6/30/22
|2
|Barrington Town Beach
|Barrington
|6/28/22
|6/30/22
|2
|Larkin Pond Beach Association
|Kingston
|6/29/22
|6/30/22
|1
|Ginny B’s Campground
|Foster
|6/29/22
|7/1/22
|2
|Briar Point Beach
|Coventry
|6/29/22
|6/30/22
|1
|Kingston’s Camp
|Kingston
|7/7/22
|7/14/22
|7
|Camp Hoffman
|South Kingstown
|7/7/22
|7/9/22
|2
|Marion Irons Beach
|Glocester
|7/12/22
|7/19/22
|7
|Camp Ruggles
|Glocester
|7/13/22
|7/19/22
|6
|Camp Grosvenor (Boys and Girl’s Club of Newport)
|North Kingstown
|7/15/22
|7/19/22
|4
|Hope Community Recreation Area
|Scituate
|7/20/22
|8/1/22
|12
|Kingston’s Camp
|Kingston
|7/21/22
|7/22/22
|1
|Hazard’s Beach
|Newport
|7/22/22
|7/23/22
|1
|Sachuest Beach Surfer’s Rock Area only
|Middletown
|7/22/22
|7/27/22
|5
|Camp Ruggles
|Glocester
|7/26/22
|7/29/22
|3
|Lincoln Woods State Park Beach
|Lincoln
|7/27/22
|7/29/22
|2
|Camp Canonicus
|Exeter
|7/28/22
|8/3/22
|6
|Larkin Pond Beach Association
|Kingston
|7/28/22
|7/29/22
|1
|Kingston’s Camp
|Kingston
|8/4/22
|8/16/22
|12
|Camp Hoffman
|Kingston
|8/4/22
|end of season 8/12/22
|8
|Kent County YMCA Lower Pond
|Warwick
|8/4/22
|end of beach use 8/17/22
|13
|Camp Canonicus
|Exeter
|8/4/22
|Harmony Hill
|Glocester
|8/10/22
|end of season 8/12/22
|2
|Third Beach
|Middletown
|8/10/22
|8/12/22
|2
|Spring Lake Beach
|Burrillville
|8/10/22
|8/12/22
|2
|Slack’s Pond Beach
|Smithfield
|8/12/22
|Easton’s Beach
|Newport
|8/23/2022
