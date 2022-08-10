The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting Newport County residents to share their thoughts about the issues that are important to them at a free community dinner on Aug. 16. The get-together is a re-boot of its 2018 “Together RI” initiative.

“When we did this four years ago, there already was a troubling tendency toward divisiveness and polarization. Now more than ever Rhode Islanders need a place for listening, reconnecting and inspiring constructive, civic and civil dialogue,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the Foundation’s president and CEO.

The event will be held at the Wyndham Newport, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Register at rifoundation.org/togetherri.

“We’ll offer people the chance to talk face-to-face with each other over family-style meals. Bring your ideas for improving your community and the local challenges you’d like to see addressed,” said Steinberg.

Nine additional community get-togethers are scheduled through Nov. 15. The events will take place at restaurants and community gathering spaces that are well known locally. The public can attend any of the sessions regardless of where they live. For people who cannot attend the Wyndham Newport dinner, another get-together is scheduled at the North Beach Club House, 79 Boston Neck Rd., Narragansett, Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The complete schedule is posted at rifoundation.org/togetherri.

“Every voice in Rhode Island deserves to be heard. Grab a friend and join other engaged folks in your area for a free meal and positive discussion to highlight opportunities in your community and our state,” said Steinberg.

The Foundation will provide moderators to help guide the conversations, but participants will drive the topics and discussions. The findings will be shared with participants and the public after the final session.

In 2018, more than 1,300 people attended at least one of the Together RI get-togethers. The Foundation released the results in a report posted at togetherri.org.

