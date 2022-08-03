NEW YORK (AP) — The Red Sox will be responsible for paying Eric Hosmer only the major league minimum salary after acquiring him from the Padres.
As part of Tuesday’s trade, San Diego agreed to pay Boston up to $43,566,713, according to details of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press.
San Diego will pay $6,786,813 this year, which covers all but $246,154 of the $7,032,967 Hosmer is owed for the rest of this season. Hosmer has a $20 million salary, and 64 days were left in the 182-day season.
Hosmer has the right to opt out of the final three seasons of his $144 million, eight-year contract, a deal that has $13 million salaries in each of those years.
The trade includes $36.78 million in conditional cash if he keeps the contract: $12.28 million in 2023, $12.26 million in 2024 and $12.24 million in 2025. That leaves the Red Sox to pay $720,000 next year, $740,000 in 2024 and $760,000 in 2025, matching the major league minimum in each of those seasons.
Boston sent minor league left-hander Jay Groome to the Padres and also received a pair of minor leaguers: infielder Max Ferguson and outfielder Corey Rosier.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp.
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.
Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.
Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.
Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/
Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.
Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.