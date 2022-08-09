Grammy Award winner Ray LaMontagne returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm, as part of The MONOVISION Tour. LaMontagne and his trio will perform songs from his eighth studio album MONOVISION as well as hits from across his catalog.

MONOVISION includes breakout songs such as “I Was Born to Love You” and the #1 AAA single “Strong Enough.” LaMontagne will be joined on the tour by special guest Lily Meola.

Tickets for Ray LaMontagne’s show at PPAC will go on sale on Friday, August 12 at 10A at ppacri.org. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence) and by phone (401.421.2787) starting Monday, August 15 at 10A. Tickets are $39.50 – $99.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

The Associated Press said of MONOVISION, “LaMontagne has filled MONOVISION with warmth and pure emotions on songs that, even without all the bells and whistles, will ring true in ears and hearts.” American Songwriter noted, “Both LaMontagne’s craftsmanship in the composition of these songs and his easygoing, unaccompanied playing will come as comfort food to established followers who should welcome this most organic return to his roots.” And No Depression said, “The melodies themselves are steeped in traditional approaches yet never dated, and LaMontagne’s vocal delivery serves as welcome company as it has for 16 years since he debuted with Trouble in 2004.”