At yesterday’s meeting of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, the Board voted unanimously to accept the Audit Report and Consent Order executed in the matter of State Representative Ramon A. Perez.

Rep. Perez was fined $6,000 for campaign finance violations and ordered to reimburse his campaign bank account $1,072.49 for the personal use of campaign funds.

Rep. Perez, a Democrat, represents District 13, Providence, Johnston. H was elected to the Rhode Island House of Representatives in November 2020. He previously served in the House in 2017 and 2018. He is a member of the House Special Legislation Committee and the House Small Business Committee.

