Siobhan Kits van Heyningen. Photo provided by OceanPoint Marine Lending

BankNewport today announced that Siobhan Kits van Heyningen has joined OceanPoint Marine Lending, a subsidiary of BankNewport, as vice president, director of strategic projects.  In her new role, she will be responsible for defining, organizing, and planning various strategic initiatives within the marine lending division.

“We are so pleased to welcome Siobhan to BankNewport,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, BankNewport in a statement.  “As we continue to build Ocean Point Marine Lending, her knowledge and expertise in strategic planning will be a great asset to our already strong team.”

Prior to joining BankNewport, Kits van Heyningen was a senior project manager in the airtime services division ofKVH Industries. She was also a banking officer and business and planning analyst at M&T Bank in Buffalo, NY.

Kits van Heyningen graduated magna cum laude from Yale University and earned an MBA with a concentration in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where she was a Wallman Scholar.  A native of Buffalo, NY, she currently resides in Newport, Rhode Island.

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.