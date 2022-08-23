BankNewport today announced that Siobhan Kits van Heyningen has joined OceanPoint Marine Lending, a subsidiary of BankNewport, as vice president, director of strategic projects. In her new role, she will be responsible for defining, organizing, and planning various strategic initiatives within the marine lending division.

“We are so pleased to welcome Siobhan to BankNewport,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, BankNewport in a statement. “As we continue to build Ocean Point Marine Lending, her knowledge and expertise in strategic planning will be a great asset to our already strong team.”

Prior to joining BankNewport, Kits van Heyningen was a senior project manager in the airtime services division ofKVH Industries. She was also a banking officer and business and planning analyst at M&T Bank in Buffalo, NY.

Kits van Heyningen graduated magna cum laude from Yale University and earned an MBA with a concentration in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where she was a Wallman Scholar. A native of Buffalo, NY, she currently resides in Newport, Rhode Island.