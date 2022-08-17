Stephen Alan Millard, originally of North Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Newport Hospital after a prolonged illness.

Steve and his beloved Gemini twin sister Barbara (Millard) Powell were born in Providence, RI, on June 13th, 1951 to Marilyn (Carr) Millard and Lawrence S. Millard. He spent his childhood in North Kingstown, RI, before later settling in Portsmouth, RI, where he raised two children and was loved by many cats.

He studied at the Art Institute of Boston and became a master ship’s cabinetmaker. He had a career creating custom interiors for sailing vessels at Shannon Yachts in Bristol, RI, and later with Quality Yacht Service in Tiverton, RI. He was passionate about archeology and mineralogy, and had a keen interest in history, paleontology, and photography. He enjoyed metal detecting, prospecting, gardening, and was a member of the Narragansett Archeological Society of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Mineral Hunters Club, where he held the office of vice president and president.

He will be missed for his magnanimous nature, larger than life presence, puckish sense of humor, compassion, and gentle spirit. He approached hardship with acceptance and grace. Steve is survived by his mother, Marilyn (Carr) Millard, his two children, Selena Millard of Narragansett, RI, and Zachary Millard of Tiverton, RI; his sisters Barbara Powell of North Smithfield, RI, Judith Ackerman of Middletown, RI, and Susan Millard of Tiverton, R.I.; and nieces and nephews Byron Powell, Geoffrey Powell, Laura Powell, Robert Powell, and Nathan Awkerman. He is predeceased by his father, Laurence S. Millard.

A memorial service will be held at Memorial Funeral Home in Newport, RI, on Sunday September 11th at 1pm. A livestream will be available for those who cannot attend in person.

Burial will be private.