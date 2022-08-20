Mr. Robert Dixon, age 77, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on August 19, 2022.

Robert was born in Fall River, MA to George and Edith Dixon of Riverside, RI. Robert was the husband of the late Mary McCarthy of Cranston, RI. Mr. Dixon graduated from East Providence High School in 1963.

Upon graduating high school, Robert enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and earned numerous awards and was trained in his lifelong career of marine electronics. Robert retired from the United States Coast Guard in 1983 after serving 20 years.

Mr. Dixon formed Commercial Marine Electronics to continue his passion of serving the marine industry by his expertise of the equipment and in the late 1980s became owner of Chris Electronics of New Bedford, MA. Robert’s knowledge and experience with repairing the marine electronics created a well-known reputation within the marine industry.

Robert had a passion for sailing including both leisure cruising as well as racing sailboats. Mr. Dixon enjoyed seafood and being on the ocean.

He will be missed deeply by his friends and family.

Robert is survived by his children, Christopher Dixon, and Jennifer Leddy (Robert), his brother, Kenneth Dixon (Kim), and his two grandchildren, Matthew, and Lorelai Leddy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dixon, and his parents, George, and Edith Dixon.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Services for Mr. Robert Dixon will be held on Thursday, August 25, at 11:00am at Connors Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery at 12:30pm in Exeter, Rhode Island.