It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Richard “Dick” Phelps in Melbourne, Florida at the age of 82 after a long illness.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Judith Lincourt Phelps, his brothers Kane, Timothy and Michael Phelps, his three children Nathan Phelps, Cynthia Thompson, Andrew Phelps, and their mother Margaret Faerber Phelps, also his stepchildren Donna Golden, Eric Gilfand, 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Richard grew up on a beautiful farm in Portsmouth, RI.

He served 4 years in the US Army

President of Middletown Lions Club for two years.

Elected member of Newport City Council with his favorite projects supporting the Fort Adams State park and Brenton Point State park.

Owned a landscaping and construction company in Newport.

Became an active member of AA and has enjoyed 48 years of sobriety. Worked as an EAP counselor and then as an addiction counselor at Edgehill Newport.

After moving to Florida in 1988 he was ordained to establish an Overcomers Ministry at New Covenant Fellowship Church which prepared him to open a Christian Counseling center Hope Ministries in Palm Bay, Florida which is still “Helping Hearts Heal” after 28 years.

After retiring from Hope he became involved with the Fire Service and became a volunteer fireman for a short time but it was too strenuous and stayed on as Fire Chaplain at Indialantic Fire Department. He loved being part of the camaraderie and they loved their Chappy and played jokes on him constantly. He was very proud to be part of the fire service but was forced to resign due to health. I know this was his favorite place to be one of the guys.

The Rhode Island Memorial Service will be held at St. Columba’s Chapel 55 Vaucluse Ave. Middletown, RI 02842 on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 2 pm.

The Florida Celebration of Life Service will be held at His Place Ministries 1824 S Harbor City Blvd. Melbourne, FL 32901 on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers donations in Dicks memory may be made to hopeministriesflorida.org.