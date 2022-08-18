Pamela Yolanda Neal the daughter of the late Dorothy L. Killingsworth-Neal and Raymond M Neal; was born in Harlem, New York, May 3rd, 1961. She departed this life peacefully on Monday August 8th, 2022, at Heatherwood Nursing Home, Newport, RI.

Growing up the youngest of 9 children, Pamela affectionately called Pam was looked at as the baby and the one everyone looked after. She had a heart of gold, was sweet as sugar and known to do anything she could to help anyone.

On June 29th, 1981, her life changed. Pam was blessed with a son Brian “Bizzy” Wesley Neal. At that moment, she knew she had an unconditional love and committed her life to him.

In 1995, Pam and Brian moved to Rhode Island. There she held various positions which included housekeeper and a laundry attendant in New Port, RI. She loved being a mom, but especially loved the new title Grandma.

Pam always had a dying love for music, it is what made her most happy, and she was known to dance as soon as the beat dropped. Pam was faced with many life challenges including losing her sight. It never stopped her; she persevered and never lost sight to what was important in life. She continued to have her infectious smile and the musical beat in her heart. She genuinely loved her family and her friends.

Pamela was preceded in death by her mother and father, Raymond M. Neal and Dorothy L Killingsworth-Neal; her three sisters, Kathy Neal, Sharie Neal and Angela Neal. Brother-in-Law; Mitchell “50” Henry; Grandmother, Sudearest Killingworth; Aunt Katherine Woodlen-Killingsworth and Great Nephews Craig S. Neal Jr. and Jibri Jacob Neal.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted son, Brian W. Neal, Daughter-in-law Andrea Neal; 6 Grandchildren Jonayah Escobar, Johnny Escobar, Brian Neal Jr., Jalil Neal, Jasaan Costa, Myla Anderson; her two sisters, Linda Grier and Gail Neal; her three brothers, Edward Edgerton, Darryl Neal and Donald Neal.

She also leaves over 40 nieces and nephews with a host of extended family and friends.

Pamela’s legacy is left through her unwavering love for her family and friends. Her memory is cherished by all who knew her. She now takes rest from her earthly labor to receive her heavenly reward.

She laughed, She loved and She smiled.

Sweet Rest, Pamela

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Burial will be private.