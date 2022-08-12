MaryAnn Kesson also known as Num or M.A., 66, of Bristol, RI died unexpectedly at home on July 7, 2022.

MaryAnn was born in Newport, RI, to Charles and Ann (Butler) Kesson.

She graduated from Portsmouth High School and attended the University of Maine at Farmington for her undergraduate degree.

MaryAnn was an amazing woman, who worked as a paralegal for most of her career. MaryAnn loved traveling, reading, boating and spending time with family and friends. She was an amazing gardener and cook.

She will be forever be missed in in the hearts of many people who loved and cared for her deeply, especially her companion, Stephen Whitman.

At MaryAnn’s request there will be no services. To honor her memory, please do something kind for someone you love today.