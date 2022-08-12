Marie F. Carberry, 97, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on August 11, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late William L. Carberry Jr. for 60 years.

Born in Brockton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Ovalena (Perrault) Gaudette and sister to the late Robert, Edward, Richard, and Leo Gaudette.

Marie graduated from the Union Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She was a registered nurse at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River for 30 years.

Marie enjoyed camping, knitting, painting, crossword puzzles, crafts of any kind and spending time with her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends. During her retirement years, Marie and Bill enjoyed traveling in their RV, taking rides to sightsee and picnic to their favorite places which included anywhere with a delicious lobster roll.

Marie is survived by her seven children and their spouses: William and Beverly Carberry III, Richard and Kathryn Carberry, Donna & Robert Chaves, James and Mona Carberry, Robert Carberry, Patricia and Scott Wentzel and Joanne Carberry.

She was the loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and their spouses: Jocelyn Langston (Mike), Dawn Carberry, Shannon Buhman (Max), Corinna Chaves (Chris), Robby Chaves, Christopher Carberry (Melissa), Elizabeth Darlington (Josh), Eric Carberry (Mandy), Samantha Carberry, Kyle Wentzel, Erin Wentzel, and our four legged family member, Boomer Carberry.

She is also survived by 13 great grandchildren: Hailey, Aubrey, Nichalus, James, Kendal, Tyler, Lexie, Ashlynn, William, Ellis, Logan, Sawyer and Kai.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 19th at 10:00 am in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 E. Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River, MA. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Carberry’s name to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.