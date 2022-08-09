Lorraine Marie (Calise) Going, of Middletown passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital on August 8, 2022 with her loving family at her side.

Lorraine was born in Providence on September 27, 1940 to Andrew Calise and Loretta (Champeau) Calise. She attended St. Theresa’s High School where she won the Rhode Island American Legion’s 21st Annual Oratorial Contest.

After high school, Lorraine attended Emmanuel College in Boston, MA, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English. She was the first in her family to earn a college degree.

Lorraine married Joseph B. Going (deceased) on August 18, 1962 and moved to Alexandria, VA until relocating to Middletown RI in 1964 and later to Newport, RI where she and Joe purchased the Isaac Bell House.

Always interested in preserving the Isaac Bell house and its history, Lorraine sought out federal historic landmark designation for the property and began the preservation process. It was there she raised six children and hosted countless young friends of her children.

A kind and hardworking soul, Lorraine worked as a substitute teacher in Newport and Middletown and then worked for over 20 years as a dispatcher for The Newport Police Department while raising her six children, taking care of her mother and keeping a large house running.

Lorraine was very giving with her time, volunteering at St. Mary’s Church and later St. Lucy’s church where she relished the community. After Joe’s passing, she volunteered for VNS Hospice Services and Meals on Wheels. She supported countless charities and was an international sponsor to several children over the years.

Her favorite things in the world were her husband, children, 10 grandchildren, Sachuest Point, gardening and Jeopardy! She was an amazing cook, drawing off the traditions of her father many Italian aunts. She had a sharp wit and keen mind that will be missed. Her devout Catholic Faith was a lifelong wellspring of strength, love and generosity that she freely shared. She loved many and was loved by many. All who knew her would agree that Lorraine was a woman of supreme grace.

She is survived by her brother Eugene Calise and his wife Nancy; her six children, Joanna Going (Los Angles, California), Carla Lundquist and her husband Randy (Woonsocket, RI), Andrew Going (Warren RI), Martin Going and his wife Lynn (Warwick, RI), Paul Going and his wife Cara Kaiser (Fanwood, NJ), David Going and his wife Teresa (Alameda, CA); and her grandchildren, Jamie, Eric, Andrea, Dylan, Quinn, Eliza, Nora, Tessa, Tommy and Loretta.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown at 10AM. Burial will be private.

