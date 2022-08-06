Ms. Kathleen Trefethen, age 87, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2022, with her family by her side.

Kathleen was born in Concord, MA to Lawrence and Anne (Connelly) Broderick.

Kathleen is survived by her children, James A. Trefethen, Carlene D. Willis, and Mark L. Trefethen and will also be missed by her grandchildren, Patrick W. Willis, Andre R. Willis, Sarah Trefethen, and Rebeccah Trefethen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Anne Broderick.

Calling hours for Ms. Kathleen Trefethen will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 3:00pm-4:30pm with a funeral service immediately following at 4:30pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.