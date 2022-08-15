Joseph Thomas Dockery Jr died unexpectedly August 8, 2022 while boating in Maine. He was in his favorite place, doing his favorite thing with his favorite person, his wife Kristal, and his dear friend, Simon Davidson. He was born November 12, 1943 in Montclair, NJ, the son of Joseph T and Helene L (Turney) Dockery.

Joe graduated high school from The Hatch School in Newport RI, now The Winchendon School in Winchendon MA, in 1961. He went to Nathaniel Hawthorn College in Antrim NH, graduating with a BA in business in 1966 He married the love of his life, Kristine Krieselmeier, in 1968. They recently celebrated their 54th anniversary. He attended Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Stuart, FL and Saint Mary, Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church in Newport, RI. He was a knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

Joe’s 49 year automobile career began when he partnered with his brother, Robert, at Dockery Ford in Morristown, NJ. In 1969 he became one of the youngest Mercedes Benz dealers in the country. During his career he worked hard to expand the Prestige Family of Fine Cars, which earned him NJ Dealer of the Year in 2008.

Joe gave his time freely to many organizations and served on many boards. Some of these include IYRS, The Winchendon School, Hackensack University Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic/Martin Health and he was a founding member of the Classic Yacht Owners Association.

Joe enjoyed skiing with his family, a favorite pastime that has passed to his children and grandchildren. He developed a love of sailing at a young age, and purchased the first family boat in 1979. This passion for boating included racing as well as cruising. Joe became a member of several yacht clubs, including Stamford Yacht Cub where he served as Commodore, New York Yacht Club where he was Chairman of the Cruising Committee, Storm Trysail Club, Cruising Club of America, St Petersburg Yacht Club, and Sailfish Point Yacht Club where he served as Commodore. He spent his spare moments in his workshop building classic boat models.

Since 2009 Joe has been splitting his time between Florida and Rhode Island. He is survived by his wife Kristal, his daughter Suzanne, her husband Christopher, and their daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret, his daughter Jennifer, her husband Tony, and their children Spencer, Caroline and Jordan, his brother Robert, his wife Susan and their daughters Jacqi and Christy and her family, and his sister-in-law Karen and her husband George.

Joe was caring and generous. His blue eyes and mustached smile are unforgettable, and his cando, fun attitude was contagious. He left his mark on so many communities and touched so many people. You don’t realize how much space a person fills until that person is gone and there is a giant hole in your heart.

The family will celebrate Joe’s life and legacy privately. Should you wish to express your condolences please consider a donation to the following organizations that Joe was passionate about:

International Yacht Restoration School https://www.iyrs.edu/give/ways-to-give

The Winchendon School https://winchendon.org/donate/

Cleveland Clinic/Martin Health https://www.martinhealth.org/martin-health-foundation-fl-give



or a charity that is important to you.

