John Leo Beausoleil, of Newport, passed away on August 25, 2022. John was born in Fall River, Massachusetts. He died at 81 years old in East Providence, Rhode Island, after fighting multiple long-term illnesses. He fought the good fight.

John is survived by his wife Shirley of 43 years and his three daughters: Lois Beausoleil of Sharon, Massachusetts; Yvette Mrozik and her husband Joseph of Deer Park, New York; and Stephanie Thompson and her husband Martin of Summerville, South Carolina. He has five grandchildren: Joshua Beausoleil and his fiancée Michelle Grealish; Stephen Mrozik; Kaitlyn Mrozik; Kayley Thompson, and Marissa Thompson. He is survived by two siblings: Joseph Beausoleil and his wife Janice and Donna Hetland. In addition, he is survived by several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Mary (Makara) Beausoleil, and by his son Scott Tavernese.

John served in the United States Air Force in his youth. He worked at Sylvania and The Courtyard Marriot. He was a talented photographer, and enjoyed all sorts of electronics. He enjoyed serving in his church, as well as trips to the Newport Creamery. John loved his family and friends more than anything and would give the shirt off his back for them. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.

Memorial Funeral Home

This obituary was originally published by Memorial Funeral Home on www.memorialfuneralhome.com. It has been republished here with permission and at no cost.