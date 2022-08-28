John Leo Beausoleil, of Newport, passed away on August 25, 2022. John was born in Fall River, Massachusetts. He died at 81 years old in East Providence, Rhode Island, after fighting multiple long-term illnesses. He fought the good fight.

John is survived by his wife Shirley of 43 years and his three daughters: Lois Beausoleil of Sharon, Massachusetts; Yvette Mrozik and her husband Joseph of Deer Park, New York; and Stephanie Thompson and her husband Martin of Summerville, South Carolina. He has five grandchildren: Joshua Beausoleil and his fiancée Michelle Grealish; Stephen Mrozik; Kaitlyn Mrozik; Kayley Thompson, and Marissa Thompson. He is survived by two siblings: Joseph Beausoleil and his wife Janice and Donna Hetland. In addition, he is survived by several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Mary (Makara) Beausoleil, and by his son Scott Tavernese.

John served in the United States Air Force in his youth. He worked at Sylvania and The Courtyard Marriot. He was a talented photographer, and enjoyed all sorts of electronics. He enjoyed serving in his church, as well as trips to the Newport Creamery. John loved his family and friends more than anything and would give the shirt off his back for them. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.