John J. Ripa, Sr, age 76, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 3, 2022.

Jack was born in Newport, RI to Sebastian and Florence (Weaver) Ripa. Jack married his high school sweetheart Barbara (Gibson) of Middletown on May 14, 1964, and together raised 4 children.

Jack is most remembered for his love of family and close friends. He was an adventurous soul, who lived life to the fullest. Jack’s passions included golf, skiing, sailing and he was a die-hard New England Patriots fan. He made sure that his children and grandchildren were able to experience his passions as well. Jack had an amazing work ethic that kept him busy working and helping others from sunrise to sunset on a daily basis right up until the time of his passing.

Jack was a faithful and dedicated employee who worked for Anthony’s Seafood for 30 years, Newport School Department for 15 years, and worked as an Electrician serving numerous small businesses for over 30 years.

Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara, his children, Barbara A. Ripa-Brown (Drew), Carmine P. Ripa, John J. Ripa, Jr (Lisa), Julie A. Pinto (John). Additionally, “Poppie” will be missed by his 13 grandchildren (Amory, Nathaniel, Reily, Masie, Caroline, Thomas, Sebastian, Alexis, John Henry, Ashley, Andrew, Allison, and Taylor), 10 great grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Sebastian and Florence Ripa and beloved brother, Carmine Ripa; and survived by his sisters Josie Sleeper and Sandra Cotta.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Jack on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln., Middletown, Rhode Island.

The Ripa family would like to extend a special thank you to the Newport Hospital, Middletown Fire Department, Hope Hospice, and Visiting Nurses. There expertise and professionalism were instrumental in Jack’s comfort and care.