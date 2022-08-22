John Erik Nelson, 56, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Middletown.



John Erik was born in Newport, RI to John W. Nelson, III and Elizabeth “Betty Anne” (Collins) Nelson. He was the owner and operator of a landscaping business, John Erik Nelson, Limited for 25 Years. He passed away at home from a stroke in his sleep. John Erik enjoyed working on his red Austin Healey, and Corvette, attending Cars and Coffee and any other venue involving classic or older sports cars. He loved swimming at Second Beach and enjoying the sunset over St. George’s. He repaired his lawn equipment. He enjoyed giving his old mowers new life. He liked to say that he could fix anything but a broken heart. John Erik was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Pipes and Drums and the Middletown Open Space Committee.



Besides his parents, John Erik is survived by his brother Karl W. Nelson, sister Beth A. Nelson (Riko Simpson) both of Providence, his brother-in-law, Joseph Perryman, of Providence, RI his nephew, Darren Weldon, his nieces Teaonna D. Simpson, and Deaonna B. Womak. He was preceded in death by his nephew Chris “Sean” Williams.



Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, August 23 from 4-7pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, August 24 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll and Harrison Avenues at 10 AM. A reception will follow at the Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport. All are welcome.



Memorial donations may be made to Ancient Order of Hibernians, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport, RI 02840. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Hibernians for their support and caring during this very difficult time for the family.