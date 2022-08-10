Mrs. Joan Alvanas, age 87, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 8, 2022.

Joan was born in Newport, Rhode Island to John and Reliance (Silvia) Frazier. Joan married Manuel Alvanas of Newport, RI on March 1, 1955.

Joan was a life-long Aquidneck Island resident and settled with her husband in Portsmouth where they raised their family. Joan worked for the RI State School Lunch Program for 25 years in both Portsmouth and Middletown until she retired in 1993.

Joan enjoyed camping with her husband in her earlier years and loved animals throughout her life. She enjoyed the Island’s beaches and drives through Kings Park and Ocean Drive in Newport. Joan loved taking her dog for walks and meeting and striking up conversations with strangers she met along the way. As her family grew, Joan enjoyed gathering at her niece’s and spending time watching and playing with her great grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her son, Jesse Alvanas (Leah), son-in-law, Paul Silvia, and her grandchildren, Jeff Alvanas (Jen), Kristine Kearns (Brian), Christopher Silvia (Cassandra) and Daniel Silvia. She will also be missed by her great grandchildren, Maggie, Owen, Austin and Axel, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Manuel Alvanas, her parents, John and Reliance Frazier, her daughter, Darlene Silvia, and her siblings, John Frazier, Barbara Oakley, Lillian Spooner and Shirley Cochran.

Calling hours will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Services for Mrs. Joan Alvanas will be held immediately after calling hours at 1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery at 465 Brown’s Ln., Middletown, Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan’s memory to the Potter League for Animals, https://link.memorial/potterleague