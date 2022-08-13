Jennifer Lynn Ripa LaVault 54 of Tiverton, Rhode Island passed away on August 6, 2022 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after a long and courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Jennifer was born May 17th, 1968 to Carmine and Maureen (Faerber) Ripa in Newport, Rhode Island.

Jennifer’s greatest love was her three boys. Jennifer enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cruises with family and vacationing in Florida. We would joke about how Florida was her second home. Jennifer also enjoyed cooking, spending time in her yard, refinishing furniture and doing all of her DIY projects. We would laugh because Jennifer would paint anything if it were not nailed down, sometimes that wouldn’t even stop her.

Jennifer graduated Middletown High School in 1986 and worked at Lil Bear Restaurant. Jennifer cherished her co-workers and regular customers.

Jennifer leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Patrick LaVault, her three boys Brendon LaVault of Nashville TN, Nicholas LaVault of Berkley, MA and Zachary LaVault of Tiverton, Rhode Island.

Her father, the late Carmine Ripa and mother Maureen Ripa, sister Melissa Ripa, brother, Jonathan Ripa and niece Morgan Aguiar. She is survived by her Aunt Josie Sleeper, Aunt Sandra Cotta, her husband Dave, Aunt Barbara Ripa, Uncle Matt Faerber and his wife Paula and and many cousins. She was predeceased by her father Carmine Ripa, Uncle John Sleeper, Uncle Jackie Ripa and Aunt Kathleen Cross.

Calling hours will take place at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway Newport, RI on Wednesday August 17, 2022, from 4-7 pm.

The family would like to thank Three Angels for their generous support and also her family, friends and co-workers.

In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Three Angels Fund

PO Box 4003 Middletown, RI 02842