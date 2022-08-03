Frances M. (Malley) Leary, RN, in her 100th year, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 1, 2022. She was the wife of the late Paul M. Leary.

Frances was born in Putnam, CT to the late John and Mabel (Normandin) Malley. She was a graduate of Burrillville High School and served as a cadet in the U.S. Nurses Cadet Corp during WWII and graduated from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She enjoyed a 25 year career as a Registered Nurse at Newport Hospital. She was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Church where she was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society. She was also a life member of the Newport Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the Catholic Daughters of America. She and her husband Paul also owned and operated the former Dunphy-Leary Funeral Home on Broadway in Newport, Rhode Island.

Frances is survived by her children, Rev. Paul M. Leary and his wife Maggie of Franklin, NH, Richard E. Leary and his wife Charlene of Mine Hill, NJ, Thomas J. Leary and his wife Elly of Winter Haven, FL, and Kathleen A. Richer and her husband William of Whitinsville, MA, a brother Stephen Malley and his wife Patricia of Burleson, TX, her grandchildren Dr. Danya Linehan, DVM, Nicole (Leary) Sparks and her husband Thomas, Theresa (Leary) Chambless and her husband Michael, and Richard Paul and Christina Leary, and Dr. Julie Richer, DVM, Timothy, and Bradley Richer and nine Great-Grandchildren: Charlotte, Grant, Madison, Carleigh, Isabel, Joslyn, Kyle, Ryker, and Brooks; and an extensive extended Family.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Leary; and sisters Marjorie M. Trinque and Mary Malley, a brother, John R. Malley; and two infant sons Patrick D. and Dennis J. Leary.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport Rhode Island.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 9:00 AM from the Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, Rhode Island.

Memorial donations may be made to Newport Hospital online at www.lifespan.org and select Newport Hospital or mail to Newport Hospital Foundation, 11 Friendship Street, Newport, Rhode Island 02840 in memory of Frances M. Leary, RN.