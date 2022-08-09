Mr. Edward Robert Moye’ Sr. of Newport, Rhode Island died on August 8, 2022 on his 77th birthday, after a long bout with illness. He was the husband of Pauline Perkins-Moye’ for 49 years. Born in Greenville, North Carolina on August 8, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward Robert Moye Sr. and Mary Worthington Moye’ Teel. As a teenager he moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, graduating from Germantown High School. He was a long-time Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

After high school he joined the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS Charles H. Roan for four years. He settled in Newport and married. He worked as a sandblaster on the Naval Base, then took coursework at Salve Regina College to work as a Computer Operator/Technician. He enjoyed barbecue cooking competitions between his circle of friends as part of the “Yacht Club”. He loved to return to his native Greenville for the family Fourth of July Celebrations where he commandeered the grill and the smoke pit for the pig roast. He enjoyed kite flying with his sons and adored spending time with his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and god-children.

Moye’ was a soul music aficionado, he loved fashion, especially high quality pieces. He was the ultimate “cool guy”. He was a fan of western movies, James Bond films, and the cooking channels. Edward was a kind-hearted family man who was known for his generosity. His even-tempered personality allowed him to be cool, calm, and collected – until he wasn’t! He had a love for fine automobiles including his Cadillacs, Monte Carlo, and classic Mercedes Benz. He was into “high stakes investments”. He also enjoyed golf as well as other sports.

He taught many a valuable lesson to his children and was instrumental in supporting his wife’s many charitable and community-oriented endeavors. He maintained valued friendships with several Navy buddies and all of his groomsmen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Mary Moye’, Jean Moye’, and Shirley Moye’ and one brother, Gerald Gilbert. In addition to his wife he leaves to mourn his memory his children Yolette Perkins, Veronica (Dereke) Mays, Gerald (Denise) Perkins, Jr., Edward Moye Jr., daughter/nieces Lisa Watson and Sherri (Brenton) Lewis; siblings Patricia (Bernie) Moye’, Joyce Moye’, Ghana Honifa Hannibal, Faye (Columbus) Vines, and Tommy Prosser, Daryll Prosser; sisters-in-law Cynthia Smothers, Marsha Mitchell, Hope Perkins, Marjorie (James) Wingate, and Roslyn Tynes; Grandchildren Paulette, Jamie, Isaiah, Gerald, Daniel, Brianna, Alicia, Sara, Shayla, Shaun, Olivia, Jeremy, Brandon, Tyra, and India. Great Grandchildren Trevon, Malachi, M’Kiya, Kayonna, Kenya, Michah, Valor Nora, Kai, and Zoe Blue and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Memorial Services will continue at 12:00 PM in the funeral home, and will be livestreamed at https://link.memorial/moye

Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, East Main Road, Portsmouth.