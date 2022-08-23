Connie V. Mathias, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 19, 2022, at Grand Islander Nursing Home.

Connie was born October 17, 1934, in Portsmouth, RI, to Alfred and Mary (Anselmo) Correia, and was the wife of the late John Mathias.

She was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth RI

Connie is survived by her children; Stephen Mathias and his Partner Kathleen Burns, of Fall River, MA, Paul Mathias and his wife Donna Mathias of Temecula, California and Debbie Archambault and her husband David Archambault of Portsmouth. She is also survived by seven grandchildren.

She was the sister of Alma Correia, Mary Mello, Alfred Correia, Everett Correia, Henry Correia, James Correia and Adley Correia.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday August 25, 2022, from 4-7 pm at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 26, 2022, at 10:00 am in St. Anthony Church, 2836 East Main Road in Portsmouth

Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown

