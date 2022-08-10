This summer the Norman Bird Sanctuary introduced its inaugural Conservation Crew: a dedicated, multi-generational group of volunteers that provides land stewardship while learning conservation techniques from NBS staff.

“We are grateful to the van Beuren Charitable Foundation for their support in launching this new program,” said Norman Bird Sanctuary Executive Director, Kaity Ryan in a statement. “Conservation is at the core of the Norman Bird Sanctuary mission. Protecting the natural resources in our care is essential to supporting the health of the wildlife, ecosystems, and habitats here.”

Utilizing a variety of skills to help tackle projects across the Norman Bird Sanctuary campus, this group of hands-on volunteers are actively participating in the stewardship and conservation practices that will impact the Norman Bird Sanctuary and Aquidneck Island for years to come, according to the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

The Conservation Crew not only offers the opportunity to learn about natural and cultural resources but teaches participants the skills they need to bring these land management techniques back home with them. Led by Norman Bird Sanctuary staff and educators, the Conservation Crew assists with a variety of both physically and mentally driven projects across the 300 acres managed by the nonprofit organization. Throughout 2022 and 2023, this work will include bird nest box monitoring, invasive plant management, stone wall restoration, gardening, curricula design, trail improvements, signage design, and more.

The Norman Bird Sanctuary is currently accepting Conservation Crew applications. Those interested can learn more and apply on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website via: www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org.