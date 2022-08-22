newportFILM will screen on Thursday, August 25 Rosa Ruth Boesten’s 2022 SXSW Grand Jury award-winning film Master of Light, the moving and inspiring story of George Anthony Morton, a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison. The screening will take place at Marble House, the summer cottage of Alva and William Kissam Vanderbilt built in 1888, and the recent backdrop of HBO’s new period drama, The Gilded Age.

While incarcerated, Morton nurtured his craft and unique artistic ability. Since his release, he has been doing everything he can to defy society’s unlevel playing field and tackle the white-dominant art world. The film captures his journey back to his hometown of Kansas City, where he tries to heal the broken relationship with his mother — who’s in-and-out of jail — and paint family members in the style of the Dutch Old Masters. Going back forces George to face his past in his quest to rewrite the script of his life and discover the contribution of African influences to the realist tradition.

George Anthony Morton will be joined by one of the film’s Producers, Anousha Nzume, who will be participating in a post-film conversation moderated by Brent Lang, Executive Editor, Film & Media at Variety, according to a press release from newportFILM.

Details

Date – Thursday, August 25, 2022

Venue – Marble House 596 Bellevue Ave, Newport

Venue Opens – 5:30 PM

Live Music – 6:30 PM

Film Begins – 7:45 PM

Post-film Conversation – 9:30 PM

newportFILM’s year-round documentary programming engages the Aquidneck Island and greater Rhode Island community with a diverse array of films exploring wide-ranging themes that provoke, inspire and entertain. newportFILM’s 12-week summer outdoor film series – featuring live music, local food vendors and filmmaker talkbacks – is a beloved mainstay for Aquidneck Island residents and visitors alike.

Visit www.newportFILM.com for upcoming film screenings, become a member, or

support newportFILM. FAQ about newportFILM outdoors film series