newportFILM's Summer Benefit was held at IYRS on July 16. Contributed photo.

It was a celebration at newportFILM’s annual Summer Benefit on Saturday, July 16th at the IYRS School of Technology and Trades in Newport. 

According to newportFILM, a record of over $250,000 was raised to support their mission of creating special evenings around documentary films and inspiring community dialogue. This event is the year-round documentary film festival’s biggest fundraising effort of the year.

newportFILM is supported year-round by sponsors including Park South NYC, Lexington Partners, Kirby Perkins Construction, and WIMCO Villas. newportFILM’s 2022 Outdoors series is sponsored by Lila Delman Compass. 

The evening’s wines were selected by Newport Wine Cellar & Gourmet and beers were provided by Whalers and Rejects Beer Co. Passed canapés by McGrath’s Clambake & Catering were enjoyed by the 400 guests while mingling in support of documentary film. 

newportFILM’s year-round documentary programming engages the Aquidneck Island and greater Rhode Island community with a diverse array of films exploring wide-ranging themes that provoke, inspire and entertain. newportFILM’s 12-week summer outdoor film series – featuring live music, local food vendors, and filmmaker talkbacks – is a beloved mainstay for Aquidneck Island residents and visitors alike. Off-season screenings and educational programming round out newportFILM’s contribution as a premiere destination for impactful arts and culture programming in the state of Rhode Island. 

Visit www.newportFILM.com for upcoming film screenings, to become a member, or to support newportFILM.

