The Secret Garden Committee of the Benefactors of the Arts announced this week that it has decided “to listen to Mother Nature and cancel the upcoming 2022 September Secret Garden Tour due to the severe drought conditions as well as the threat of an active hurricane season”.

More from the announcement;

The gardeners take great pride in presenting their gardens in top condition and unfortunately, the weather has not cooperated this summer.

In addition, the members of the Committee would like to thank all of the gardeners and the many volunteers who participated in the “Newport Secret Gardens : On the Point” that was held this past June 24, 25 and 26. All of the comments from tour attendees were extremely positive and so appreciative of the hard work and imagination of the gardeners, the beauty of the gardens, and the hospitality exhibited by volunteers and gardeners alike. It is the dedication of the gardeners and the volunteers that has propelled the success of the tours over the past 36 years.

The funds raised will go towards supporting art programs in the public schools on Aquidneck Island. Since 1984, the organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour have been dedicated to enhancing art education and cultural programs in Aquidneck Island’s Public Schools, funding dozens of programs in music, theater and fine arts for local schoolchildren. To date, The Secret Garden Tour has given more than $1 million to Aquidneck Island students in public schools.

For additional information, be sure to visit the website, www.secretgardentours.org.